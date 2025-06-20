Yoshinobu Yamamoto deals eight straight strikes before a dubious ball call on his ninth pitch costs him a shot at an immaculate inning. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired left-hander Zach Penrod from the Boston Red Sox, the team announced on Friday.

Penrod, 28, has just seven games of major league experience, all with the Red Sox in relief last season. He had a 2.25 ERA in four innings.

After Boston traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last week, while acquiring right-hander Jordan Hicks and left-hander Kyle Harrison, Penrod was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

In six outings (two starts) with Triple-A Worcester this season, Penrod was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA. He also had a scoreless inning with the Red Sox's Florida Complex League club.

Penrod, who was not drafted, signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers in 2018 out of Northwestern Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho, and had two seasons in the independent Pioneer League before signing with the Red Sox in 2023.

In order to make room on the roster, the Dodgers transferred right-hander Roki Sasaki to the 60-day injured list.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.