NEW YORK -- Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched shortly before Friday's game against the New York Yankees because of left abdominal tightness.

Rutschman was slated to serve as the designated hitter and bat second before getting removed from the lineup about 20 minutes before the opener of a three-game series.

Jackson Holliday replaced Rutschman as the DH and batted leadoff. Jordan Westburg moved from the leadoff spot to second in Baltimore's revised lineup.

Rutschman is hitting .227 with eight homers and 20 RBI in 68 games this season.

The top overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft is hitting .309 (17 for 55) in his last 15 games after hitting .182 (16 for 88) in his previous 25.