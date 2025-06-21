Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was held out of the starting lineup Saturday for the second straight game against the host New York Yankees.

Rutschman tweaked his left side in batting practice and is nursing left abdominal tightness.

Gary Sanchez will be behind the plate Saturday for the Orioles, and Jordan Westburg will serve as the designated hitter.

Rutschman, 27, is hitting .227 with eight homers and 20 RBIs in 68 games this season. The top overall pick of the 2019 MLB draft has yet to land on the injured list in his career.

A two-time All-Star, Rutschman is batting .257 with 60 homers and 221 RBIs in 483 career games with Baltimore.