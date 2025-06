The Yankees crush four home runs in a 9-0 win over the Orioles. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Yankees' pitching took another hit Sunday when Ryan Yarbrough was put on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique.

Yarbrough, a 33-year-old right-hander, is 3-1 with a 3.90 ERA in eight starts and eight relief appearances.

New York already was missing ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery), American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil (lat strain) and Marcus Stroman (knee).

Left-hander Jayvien Sandridge was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.