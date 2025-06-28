Open Extended Reactions

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Zach Eflin was removed after one inning of work Saturday vs. the Tampa Bay Rays because of lower back tightness, according to the team.

Eflin allowed four runs -- all earned -- on five hits, including a long home run to Jonathan Aranda, while throwing 28 pitches at Camden Yards. Scott Blewett relieved him to start the second inning.

After a pair of solid starts by Eflin to open the season, the veteran right-hander went to the IL with a low-grade lat strain April 9. He returned May 11 and got the win in a 7-3 victory at the Los Angeles Angels. His ERA stood at 3.13 at that point. Including Saturday's abbreviated appearance, Eflin has made eight starts since and his ERA has ballooned to 5.95.

He has struggled in his past three appearances, allowing 17 earned runs on 27 hits and six home runs over nine innings.

Eflin will be a pending free agent after the 2025 season.