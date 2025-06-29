Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Colorado outfielder Tyler Freeman and interim manager Warren Schaeffer were ejected in the third inning of Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

Freeman took a called third strike and appeared to say something to plate umpire Ramon De Jesus as he was leaving the batter's box. De Jesus promptly threw Freeman out of the game.

Schaeffer came charging from the dugout and appeared to take something out of his mouth and throw it on the ground. Then he took his hat off and spiked that as well, at which point De Jesus ejected him.

Schaeffer then got down on one knee in the batter's box and held his hand out over the plate, indicating that he felt the pitch was low.