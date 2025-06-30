Bryce Harper takes a fastball to his right elbow and goes down before exiting the game for the Phillies. (0:44)

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was reinstated Monday ahead of Philadelphia's opener against the San Diego Padres after a stint on the injured list with right wrist inflammation.

Harper went on the 10-day IL on June 6.

The two-time National League MVP and eight-time All-Star is hitting .258 with 9 home runs, 34 RBIs and 8 stolen bases in 57 games. He also missed five games, from May 26 to June 2, with a bruised right elbow after being hit by a pitch from Atlanta's Spencer Strider.

Harper said when he went on the IL that he felt pain in the wrist during a large portion of last season, when he hit 30 homers while helping the Phillies win the NL East.

The Phillies entered Monday's game in first place in the division. They are 13-14 this season without Harper in the lineup.

To make room on the 26-man roster, infielder Buddy Kennedy was designated for assignment.