WASHINGTON -- The Nationals activated infielder Paul DeJong from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and optioned infielder Andres Chaparro to Triple-A Rochester.

DeJong was hit in the face by a 92.7 mph pitch from Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller on April 15 that fractured his nose, orbital and orbital floor. The 31-year-old had surgery six days later.

DeJong went 11 for 40, hitting .275, with a double, a home run, six RBIs, and four runs scored in 12 rehab games for Double-A Harrisburg.

DeJong, who was signed as a free agent in the offseason, hit .204 with four doubles, two RBIs, two stolen bases and three runs scored in 16 games for Washington before his injury.

The 26-year-old Chaparro hit .091 in four games for the Nationals this season.

The Nationals' scheduled game against Detroit on Tuesday was rained out and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.