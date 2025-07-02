Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Hard-throwing Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech landed on the injured list again Tuesday, this time because of inflammation in his right knee.

Kopech, who sat out all of April and May while dealing with a shoulder impingement, received a cortisone injection. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team was "hopeful" that Kopech, 29, would be on the IL for a relatively short time.

Kopech made his season debut on June 8 and put together a string of eight consecutive scoreless appearances, often pitching through some noticeable command issues, before his knee flared up. He is now one of 12 Dodgers pitchers on the IL, though at least three of them are making steady progress.

Blake Snell (shoulder) and Blake Treinen (forearm) will face hitters at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) is scheduled to ramp up to five innings and 75 pitches for the team's Triple-A affiliate on Thursday -- in what could be his last rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

Two days later, on Saturday, Shohei Ohtani will face the Houston Astros in his fourth start of the season. It will occur on his 32nd birthday.