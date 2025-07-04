Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Nationals placed right-hander Trevor Williams on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right elbow sprain.

Keibert Ruiz was reinstated from the seven-day concussion list, and the Nationals recalled right-hander Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Rochester and optioned catcher Drew Millas to Rochester.

Williams, 33, surrendered a season-high seven runs in three innings Wednesday during a 11-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers. He is 3-10 with a 6.21 ERA in 17 starts this season.

Ruiz, 26, was struck in the head by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during a 10-6 road win over the San Diego Padres on June 23. He is batting .247 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 66 games this season.

Loutos, 26, is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA in six relief appearances this year with the Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. Washington claimed him off waivers June 10.

Millas, 27, has appeared in three games for the Nationals and went 1-for-7 at the plate with one double and one RBI.