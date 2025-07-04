Open Extended Reactions

SAN DIEGO -- The Texas Rangers reinstated outfielder Evan Carter from the bereavement list before Friday's series opener against the San Diego Padres and designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment.

Carter started in center field and batted fifth against the Padres.

He was placed on the bereavement list prior to Tuesday's game against Baltimore, although he missed Monday's game as well. He last played on Sunday against Seattle, when he went 3 for 4 with two stolen bases and a run scored. The 22-year-old is hitting .283 with four home runs, 11 RBI and eight steals in 32 games.

The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright McKinney to the minor leagues. He went 1 for 7 with a walk in two games after having his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.