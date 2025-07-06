Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Mets ace Kodai Senga could rejoin the rotation against the Kansas City Royals next weekend in the final series before the All-Star break, a little over a month after straining his right hamstring.

Senga allowed four runs -- three earned -- and six hits in 3 2/3 innings during Saturday's minor league injury rehabilitation start for Double-A Binghamton at Hartford. Senga struck out four, walked two and threw 44 of 68 pitches for strikes.

"Physically he feels fine," manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday before the Mets concluded their three-game series against the Yankees. "So we'll see how today, tomorrow, how they go and hopefully he's making a start for us next time."