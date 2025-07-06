Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals placed left-hander Daniel Lynch IV on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of left elbow nerve irritation.

In a corresponding move, the Royals recalled right-hander Jonathan Bowlan from Triple-A Omaha.

Lynch, 28, pitched one scoreless inning of relief on Saturday and allowed two walks with one strikeout in a 7-1 road loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He is 3-2 with one save, a 2.59 ERA, 22 walks and 29 strikeouts in 41⅔ innings over 39 games (two starts).

The Royals selected Lynch in the first round (34th overall) of the 2018 MLB draft out of the University of Virginia. He is 16-25 with two saves, a 4.62 ERA, 135 walks and 279 strikeouts in 337 innings over 106 games (56 starts) in parts of five seasons.

Bowlan, 28, is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA, seven walks and 12 strikeouts in 15 innings over 12 relief appearances for Kansas City this season. He is a career 1-3 with a 4.35 ERA, 10 walks and 18 strikeouts in 20⅔ innings over 15 games (two starts) in parts of three seasons.

He is 2-0 with three saves, a 1.90 ERA, six walks and 30 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings over 17 appearances at Omaha. Kansas City selected Bowlan in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Memphis.