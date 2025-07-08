Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals placed outfielder Mark Canha on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow injury Tuesday.

Canha is in his first season with the Royals after being acquired in a trade during spring training. He's hitting .212 with a .537 OPS in 46 games this season.

Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said Canha's injury doesn't appear to be serious.

"I did some research," he said. "Epicondylitis is 'tennis elbow tendinitis.' It's been bothering him for a week or so. He thought he'd work through it and turn the corner a little bit. But a couple of swings yesterday really aggravated it, and he's more sore. He knew he wasn't going to be able to put good swings on the ball."

In a corresponding move, infielder Cam Devanney was selected from Triple-A Omaha. He will make his MLB debut in his first appearance with the club, though he was not in the starting lineup Tuesday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Cole Ragans was transferred to the 60-day IL. He has been on the IL since June 11 with a left rotator cuff strain.

Quatraro said Ragans' move was strictly "procedural."

"It gives us a roster spot to call up," he continued. "He's not going to be back by that date (when he's eligible to return from the 60-day list), so there was no risk for us to do that. And it gives us the 40-man spot."

Ragans has had injuries all season after a 2024 season that saw him reach his first All-Star Game and finish fourth in the AL Cy Young voting.

Ragans said this move won't affect his return to the Royals rotation.

"That's a month away," he said. "I started throwing yesterday, so I don't really have a full timeline, but it'll be a lot further into the throwing progression. We needed a roster spot, and that made sense. It literally does not change anything on how I come back, or when I come back."

For Devanney, it's a dream come true. He said his parents, his sister and a couple of friends who could get off work will be in attendance.

"I think they're getting here about an hour before game time, so it's gonna be a little close," he said. "But I think they're gonna make it."

In 69 games with Omaha, he's batting .272 with 18 home runs and 55 RBI.

"It's surreal, man, I'm still processing," he said. "I think you survive in this game (by) being adaptable and versatile. I understand the dynamic up here and what they're looking for, so I'm just trying to fit their needs."

Quatraro complimented Devanney's versatility.

"Cam's had a great year in Triple-A," Quatraro said. "He had a good year last year. He's played really well in the infield. He's played some outfield as well. So his versatility and another right-handed bat was something we were looking for. He could be a versatile player off the bench, which is what he'll be tonight, but we're not going to be afraid to play him either."