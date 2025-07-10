Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- The New York Mets recalled 23-year-old utility man Luisangel Acuna from Triple-A Syracuse before Thursday's split doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles.

The brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., Luisangel Acuña went 13-for-45 (.286) for Syracuse after the Mets optioned him in late June.

Capable of playing second base, shortstop or the outfield, Acuna had batted .241 in 65 games before going to the minors.

"He was a big part of this team the first couple of months," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters. "We got to a point where we felt like, 'Hey, let's get him some everyday playing time. 'And now it's time for him to be back up here, continuing to help us win baseball games."

In a corresponding move, the Mets designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment.

Acuna was on the bench for New York's first game of the doubleheader.