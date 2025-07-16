MLB All-Star Game history: Winners, records and stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

Since 1933, Major League Baseball has brought together its biggest names for a star-studded exhibition known as the MLB All-Star Game. Earning a selection to the Midsummer Classic is one of the sport's most coveted individual honors. Hall of Fame slugger Henry "Hank" Aaron was selected as an All-Star in a record 21 of his 23 MLB seasons. Willie Mays and Stan Musial trail Aaron with 20 All-Star nods apiece.

The first swing-off in All-Star Game history took place in 2025. The National League won with four home runs to three after nine innings. Check out notable MLB All-Star Game records below.

Highest career on-base percentage

Charlie Gehringer, .655

Most career hits

Willie Mays, 23

Most hits in a single game

Four: Joe Medwick (1937); Ted Williams (1946); Carl Yastrzemski (1970)

Most career home runs

Stan Musial, six

Most home runs in a single game

Two: Arky Vaughan (1941); Ted Williams (1946); Al Rosen (1954); Willie McCovey (1969); Gary Carter (1981)

Most career RBIs

Ted Williams, 12

Most RBIs in a single game

Five: Ted Williams (1946); Al Rosen (1954)

Most career runs scored

Willie Mays, 20

Most runs scored in a single game

Four: Ted Williams (1946)

Most career doubles

Dave Winfield, seven

Most doubles in a single game

Two by nine different players

Most career triples

Three: Willie Mays; Brooks Robinson

Most triples in a single game

Two: Rod Carew (1978)

Most career stolen bases

Willie Mays, six

Most stolen bases in a single game

Two: Willie Mays (1963); Kelly Gruber (1990); Roberto Alomar (1992); Kenny Lofton (1996); Starlin Castro (2011)

Most games played (pitcher)

Roger Clemens, 10

Most career starts (pitcher)

Five: Don Drysdale; Lefty Gomez; Robin Roberts

Most career wins (pitcher)

Lefty Gomez, three

Most career innings pitched

Don Drysdale, 19⅓

Most innings pitched in a single game

Six: Lefty Gomez (1935)

Most career saves

Mariano Rivera, four

Most career strikeouts

Don Drysdale, 19

Most strikeouts in a single game

Six: Carl Hubbell (1934); Johnny Vander meer (1943); Larry Jansen (1950); Fergie Jenkins (1967)

MLB All-Star Game history

2025: NL wins in home run swing-off 4-3 (6-6 after nine innings) July 15, 2025 Truist Park in Atlanta; MVP: Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

2024: AL wins 5-3 July 16, 2024 Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas; MVP: Jarren Duran (Red Sox)

2023: NL wins 3-2 July 11, 2023 T-Mobile Park in Seattle; MVP: Elias Diaz (Rockies)

2022: AL wins 3-2 July 19, 2022 Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; MVP: Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees)

2021: AL wins 5-2 July 13, 2021 Coors Field in Denver; MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)

2020: Canceled due to the delayed start of the season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

2019: AL wins 4-3 July 9, 2019 Progressive Field in Cleveland; MVP: Shane Bieber (Cleveland)

2018: AL wins 8-6 July 17, 2018 Nationals Park in Washington; MVP: Alex Bregman (Astros)

2017: AL wins 2-1 July 11, 2017 Marlins Park in Miami; MVP: Robinson Cano (Mariners)

2016: AL wins 4-2 July 12, 2016 Petco Park in San Diego; MVP: Eric Hosmer (Royals)

2015: AL wins 6-3 July 14, 2015 Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati; MVP: Mike Trout (Angels)

2014: AL wins 5-3 July 15, 2014 Target Field in Minneapolis; MVP: Mike Trout (Angels)

2013: AL wins 3-0 July 16, 2013 Citi Field in Queens, New York; MVP: Mariano Rivera (Yankees)

2012: NL wins 8-0 July 10, 2012 Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; MVP: Melky Cabrera (Giants)

2011: NL wins 5-1 July 12, 2011 Chase Field in Phoenix; MVP: Prince Fielder (Brewers)

2010: NL wins 3-1 July 13, 2010 Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California; MVP: Brian McCann (Braves)

2009: AL wins 4-3 July 14, 2009 Busch Stadium in St. Louis; MVP: Carl Crawford (Rays)

2008: AL wins 4-3 July 15, 2008 Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York; MVP: J.D. Drew (Red Sox)

2007: AL wins 5-4 July 10, 2007 AT&T Park in San Francisco; MVP: Ichiro Suzuki (Mariners)

2006: AL wins 3-2 July 11, 2006 PNC Park in Pittsburgh; MVP: Michael Young (Rangers)

2005: AL wins 7-5 July 12, 2005 Comerica Park in Detroit; MVP: Miguel Tejada (Orioles)

2004: AL wins 9-4 July 13, 2004 Minute Maid Park in Houston; MVP: Alfonso Soriano (Rangers)

2003: AL wins 7-6 July 15, 2003 U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago; MVP: Garret Anderson (Angels)

2002: Tie 7-7 July 9, 2002 Miller Park in Milwaukee; MVP: N/A

2001: AL wins 4-1 July 10, 2001 Safeco Field in Seattle; MVP: Cal Ripken Jr. (Orioles)

2000: AL wins 6-3 July 11, 2000 Turner Field in Atlanta; MVP: Derek Jeter (Yankees)

1999: AL wins 4-1 July 13, 1999 Fenway Park in Boston; MVP: Pedro Martínez (Red Sox)

1998: AL wins 13-8 July 7, 1998 Coors Field in Denver; MVP: Roberto Alomar (Orioles)

1997: AL wins 3-1 July 8, 1997 Jacobs Field in Cleveland; MVP: Sandy Alomar Jr. (Cleveland)

1996: NL wins 6-0 July 9, 1996 Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia; MVP: Mike Piazza (Dodgers)

1995: NL wins 3-2 July 11, 1995 The Ballpark in Arlington in Arlington, Texas; MVP: Jeff Conine (Marlins)

1994: NL wins 8-7 July 12, 1994 Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh; MVP: Fred McGriff (Braves)

1993: AL wins 9-3 July 13, 1993 Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore; MVP: Kirby Puckett (Twins)

1992: AL wins 13-6 July 14, 1992 Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego; MVP: Ken Griffey Jr. (Mariners)

1991: AL wins 4-2 July 9, 1991 SkyDome in Toronto; MVP: Cal Ripken Jr. (Orioles)

1990: AL wins 2-0 July 10, 1990 Wrigley Field in Chicago; MVP: Julio Franco (Rangers)

1989: AL wins 5-3 July 11, 1989 Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California; MVP: Bo Jackson (Royals)

1988: AL wins 2-1 July 12, 1988 Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati; MVP: Terry Steinbach (Athletics)

1987: NL wins 2-0 July 14, 1987 Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California; MVP: Tim Raines (Expos)

1986: AL wins 3-2 July 15, 1986 Astrodome in Houston; MVP: Roger Clemens (Red Sox)

1985: NL wins 6-1 July 16, 1985 Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis; MVP: LaMarr Hoyt (Padres)

1984: NL wins 3-1 July 10, 1984 Candlestick Park in San Francisco; MVP: Gary Carter (Expos)

1983: AL wins 13-3 July 6, 1983 Comiskey Park in Chicago; MVP: Fred Lynn (Angels)

1982: NL wins 4-1 July 13, 1982 Olympic Stadium in Montreal; MVP: Dave Concepcion (Reds)

1981: NL wins 5-4 Aug. 9, 1981 Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland; MVP: Gary Carter (Expos)

1980: NL wins 4-2 July 8, 1980 Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; MVP: Ken Griffey, Sr. (Reds)

1979: NL wins 7-6 July 17, 1979 Kingdome in Seattle; MVP: Dave Parker (Pirates)

1978: NL wins 7-3 July 11, 1978 San Diego Stadium in San Diego; MVP: Steve Garvey (Dodgers)

1977: NL wins 7-5 July 19, 1977 Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York; MVP: Don Sutton (Dodgers)

1976: NL wins 7-1 July 13, 1976 Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia; MVP: George Foster (Reds)

1975: NL wins 6-3 July 15, 1975 Milwaukee County Stadium in Milwaukee; MVP: Bill Madlock (Cubs) and Jon Matlack (Mets)

1974: NL wins 7-2 July 23, 1974 Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh; MVP: Steve Garvey (Dodgers)

1973: NL wins 7-1 July 24, 1973 Royals Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; MVP: Bobby Bonds (Giants)

1972: NL wins 4-3 July 25, 1972 Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta; MVP: Joe Morgan (Reds)

1971: AL wins 6-4 July 13, 1971 Tiger Stadium in Detroit; MVP: Frank Robinson (Orioles)

1970: NL wins 5-4 July 14, 1970 Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati; MVP: Carl Yastrzemski (Red Sox)

1969: NL wins 9-3 July 23, 1969 Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington; MVP: Willie McCovey (Giants)

1968: NL wins 1-0 July 9, 1968 Astrodome in Houston; MVP: Willie Mays (Giants)

1967: NL wins 2-1 July 11, 1967 Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California; MVP: Tony Perez (Reds)

1966: NL wins 2-1 July 12, 1966 Busch Stadium in St. Louis; MVP: Brooks Robinson (Orioles)

1965: NL wins 6-5 July 13, 1965 Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, Minnesota; MVP: Juan Marichal (Giants)

1964: NL wins 7-4 July 7, 1964 Shea Stadium in Queens, New York; MVP: Johnny Callison (Phillies)

1963: NL wins 5-3 July 9, 1963 Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland; MVP: Willie Mays (Giants)

1962: Game 2 AL wins 9-4 July 30, 1962 Wrigley Field in Chicago; MVP: Leon Wagner (Angels)

Game 1 NL wins 3-1 July 10, 1962 D.C. Stadium in Washington; MVP: Maury Wills (Dodgers)

1961: Game 2 Tie 1-1 July 31, 1961 Fenway Park in Boston; MVP: N/A

Game 1 NL wins 5-4 July 11, 1961 Candlestick Park in San Francisco; MVP: N/A

1960: Game 2 NL wins 6-0 July 13, 1960 Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York; MVP: N/A

Game 1 NL wins 5-3 July 11, 1960 Municipal Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; MVP: N/A

1959: Game 2 AL wins 5-3 August 3, 1959 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles; MVP: N/A

Game 1 NL wins 5-4 July 7, 1959 Forbes Field in Pittsburg;h MVP: N/A

1958: AL wins 4-3 July 8, 1958 Memorial Stadium in Baltimore; MVP: N/A

1957: AL wins 6-5 July 9, 1957 Busch Stadium in St. Louis; MVP: N/A

1956: NL wins 7-3 July 10, 1956 Griffith Stadium in Washington; MVP: N/A

1955: NL wins 6-5 July 12, 1955 Milwaukee County Stadium in Milwaukee; MVP: N/A

1954: AL wins 11-9 July 13, 1954 Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland; MVP: N/A

1953: NL wins 5-1 July 14, 1953 Crosley Field in Cincinnati; MVP: N/A

1952: NL wins 3-2 July 8, 1952 Shibe Park in Philadelphia; MVP: N/A

1951: NL wins 8-3 July 10, 1951 Briggs Stadium in Detroit; MVP: N/A

1950: NL wins 4-3 July 11, 1950 Comiskey Park in Chicago; MVP: N/A

1949: AL wins 11-7 July 12, 1949 Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York; MVP: N/A

1948: AL wins 5-2 July 13, 1948 Sportsman's Park in St. Louis; MVP: N/A

1947: AL wins 2-1 July 8, 1947 Wrigley Field in Chicago; MVP: N/A

1946: AL wins 12-0 July 9, 1946 Fenway Park in Boston; MVP: N/A

1945: Canceled due to World War II

1944: NL wins 7-1 July 11, 1944 Forbes Field in Pittsburgh; MVP: N/A

1943: AL wins 3-1 July 13, 1943 Shibe Park in Philadelphia; MVP: N/A

1942: AL wins 3-1 July 6, 1942 Polo Grounds in New York City; MVP: N/A

1941: NL wins 5-4 July 8, 1941 Briggs Stadium in Detroit; MVP: N/A

1940: NL wins 4-0 July 9, 1940 Sportsman's Park in St. Louis; MVP: N/A

1939: AL wins 3-1 July 11, 1939 Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York; MVP: N/A

1938: NL wins 4-1 July 6, 1938 Crosley Field in Cincinnati; MVP: N/A

1937: AL wins 8-3 July 7, 1937 Griffith Stadium in Washington; MVP: N/A

1936: NL wins 4-3 July 7, 1936 National League Park in Boston; MVP: N/A

1935: AL wins 4-1 July 8, 1935 Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland; MVP: N/A

1934: AL wins 9-7 July 10, 1934 Polo Grounds in New York City; MVP: N/A

1933: AL wins 4-2 July 6, 1933 Comiskey Park in Chicago; MVP: N/A

