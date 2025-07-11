Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Astros' top-ranked prospect will get a chance to deliver on his promise after the club called up second baseman Brice Matthews from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday.

The Astros have not yet announced a corresponding move.

Matthews' contract was purchased from Sugar Land in advance of a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers.

Matthews' arrival in the major leagues will knock him out of Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game at Atlanta after he was selected following a productive first half at Sugar Land. He batted .283 with an .876 OPS, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs in 73 games, while his 25 stolen bases are fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

The 23-year-old, who also has starts at shortstop and an appearance in center field this season, was the Astros' minor league player of the month in June when he batted .306 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 25 games. That came after he hit for the cycle in a May 10 game against the Sacramento River Cats.

Matthews is a Houston-area native who was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Nebraska. He was ranked as Houston's top prospect by MLB Pipeline.