Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves placed third baseman Austin Riley on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right abdominal strain.

The two-time All-Star departed with the injury in the fourth inning of Friday's 6-5 win at St. Louis.

Riley, 28, is batting .274 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 93 games. He leads the team in hits (104) and is second in runs (51) but is tied for third in the National League with 113 strikeouts.

The Braves promoted infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move. Alvarez, 22, made his MLB debut last season and batted .100 (3-for-30) in eight games for Atlanta.

Atlanta also added newly acquired left-hander Joey Wentz to the roster after optioning right-hander Nathan Wiles to Gwinnett following Friday's game.

The Braves claimed Wentz, 27, off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Drafted in the first round by Atlanta in 2016, he went 2-1 with a 6.88 ERA in 25 relief appearances this season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Twins.