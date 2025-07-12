Shohei Ohtani strikes out four batters over three scoreless innings vs. the Giants. (0:38)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Shohei Ohtani continued his work back from elbow surgery as he pitched three scoreless innings to help the Los Angeles Dodgers end a seven-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Working as an opener for the fifth time this season after not pitching in all of 2024, Ohtani threw 36 pitches, 25 for strikes while serving as Los Angeles' opener for the fifth time this season. He allowed one hit and struck out the side on 12 pitches in the first inning when his fastball was twice clocked at 99.9 mph.

Shohei shuts 'em down for three innings. pic.twitter.com/biCJlZ3UkQ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 12, 2025

The Giants' only two runners against Ohtani came on a four-pitch walk to Jung Hoo Lee in the second inning and Mike Yastrzemski's single in the third. He departed with a 1-0 lead after three innings.

The two-way Japanese star was also the Dodgers' designated hitter and batted leadoff. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Ohtani has allowed one run and five hits over nine innings this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.