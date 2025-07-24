Open Extended Reactions

Two-time Gold Glove winner Nick Ahmed announced his retirement from professional baseball on Thursday.

Ahmed, 35, spent 10 seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then split the 2024 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres before playing in five games this season with the Texas Rangers. He was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2011 MLB draft out of UConn.

"For as long as I can remember, all I ever wanted to do was play baseball," Ahmed wrote on social media. "I got to live out my childhood dream and play for a very long time! After 15 professional seasons and over a decade in the big leagues I am officially hanging up my spikes and retiring from playing."

"To all of the organizations I got to play for... Atlanta, thank you for drafting me! Arizona... calling me up to the big leagues, and believing in me for 10 seasons! SF, LA, SD and TEX... thank you for giving me chances to continue doing what I loved!"

A Gold Glove winner in 2018 and 2019 while playing at shortstop, Ahmed batted .233 with 72 homers and 339 RBIs in 964 career games.

"I will always love the game of baseball," he added. "I am excited for my next chapter and the [opportunity] to give the best of me to this game that we all love!"