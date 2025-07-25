Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves reinstated third baseman Austin Riley from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

The two-time All-Star landed on the IL on July 12 with a right abdominal strain.

Riley, 28, is batting .274 with 14 home runs and 48 RBIs in 93 games this season. He leads the team in hits (104) and is second in runs (51).

Riley is a career .272 hitter with 167 homers and 477 RBIs in 812 games since making his debut with the Braves in 2019. The 2015 first-round draft pick was an All-Star in 2022 and 2023.

The Braves optioned infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

Alvarez, 22, batted .200 (6-for-30) in eight games with one double and two runs.