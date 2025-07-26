NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola will make his first injury rehabilitation start Thursday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley at Worcester as he works his way back from a sprained right ankle and fractured rib that have sidelined him since May.
Nola threw batting practice Friday. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Saturday that the 32-year-old right-hander will throw about 60 pitches in the Triple-A game.
Nola hurt the ankle during agility drills May 8. He made a pair of ineffective starts and was placed on the injured list effective May 15. Nola threw a bullpen session June 1 and felt sore a few days later. An MRI showed a stress fracture of a rib, Thomson revealed June 10.
On the IL for a physical injury for the first time since 2017, Nola was 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in nine starts and 49⅔ innings.
"The last play last night where he went back towards the wall, just kind of jammed his left knee a little bit," Thomson said. "He came in a little bit sore today, so keep him out, see how he is tomorrow."
Bohm broke a left rib when hit by a 92.2 mph Yu Darvish pitch at San Diego on July 12. The third baseman and first baseman returned July 18 following the All-Star break then went on the injured list.
"Still a little bit sore," Thomson said.