Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers activated third baseman Max Muncy off the injured list Monday and placed utility man Tommy Edman on the shelf with a recurrence of a right ankle injury.

Edman suffered what the Dodgers called a sprain while rounding first base in the fifth inning of Sunday's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Edman, 30, previously missed the first two weeks of May with a right ankle injury and had been struggling practically ever since he came back, slashing .214/.273/.323 over a stretch of 56 games.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't provide a timeline for Edman's return but said he would "be back at some point." The Dodgers don't want to bring him back until he is fully healed this time.

"Where we're at on the calendar," Roberts said, "we've got to make sure we do everything on the front end that we don't have a setback."

Muncy returned to his customary No. 5 spot for the opener of a three-game home series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

A little more than a month ago, he didn't think he'd get back on the field this year.

In the sixth inning on July 2, with Clayton Kershaw only a strikeout away from 3,000, Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor slid headfirst into Muncy's left knee and seemed to trigger a season-ending injury. Muncy's initial thought, he said, was, "I've got to get off this field so Kersh can keep pitching." As he made his way down the tunnel, Muncy was basically convinced his season was finished.

But then he lay on a trainer's table while the Dodgers medical team felt around his left leg and didn't feel intense pain where he was supposed to. He was told the knee felt strong, that the swelling wasn't nearly as bad as anticipated. An MRI the following morning revealed no structural damage. Muncy ultimately returned in less than five weeks, after five Triple-A rehab games.

"As I was laying there on the ground that night, I thought for sure, 'This is it,'" Muncy said. "At that time obviously you have a million things that start going through your mind. Obviously they're all the worst. It's hard to stay positive in a moment like that. But just trying to be thankful and blessed to be able to get back on the baseball field this year. I'm going to try to enjoy every second of it knowing how close it was to not being there for me."