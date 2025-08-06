Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The San Diego Padres optioned left-hander JP Sears to Triple-A El Paso one day after a rough debut with his new franchise.

The Padres acquired reliever Mason Miller and Sears from the Athletics at last week's trade deadline in exchange for a package of prospects, including highly regarded shortstop Leo De Vries.

Sears gave up five runs and 10 hits over five innings in a 6-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. The 29-year-old has a 7-10 record and 5.12 ERA over 23 starts this season.

The Padres recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds to take Sears' place on the roster.