HOUSTON -- Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after three innings because of an illness.

Javier allowed three hits and a run with two strikeouts before being replaced by Shawn Dubin for the fourth inning. The team announced that he had left with an illness without providing any further details.

It was the second start of the season for Javier, who missed 14 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He yielded three hits and two runs with five strikeouts over five innings in a win over Boston in his debut Monday night.