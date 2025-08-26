Willson Contreras is not happy after his ejection and has to be held back from the umpire and mistakenly hits Cardinals coach Brant Brown with his bat. (0:40)

ST. LOUIS -- First baseman Willson Contreras has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for his tirade during the St. Louis Cardinals' 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Contreras has informed Major League Baseball he will appeal the suspension, which means it will not take effect immediately. He was in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Pirates.

Contreras threw a bat that mistakenly hit Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown and tossed bubble gum on the field after he was ejected. Manager Oliver Marmol also was tossed during an animated argument with the umpires after a called third strike in the seventh inning.

Contreras said he didn't understand why he was thrown out of the game. He said he argued balls and strikes with plate umpire Derek Thomas but didn't address a specific pitch and didn't say anything disrespectful.

"Apparently, he heard something [he thought] I said. I did not say that," Contreras said.

Crew chief Jordan Baker told a pool reporter that Contreras and Marmol were ejected for "saying vulgar stuff" to Thomas. Baker also said Contreras made contact with the plate umpire.

After Monday's win, Marmol agreed with his player.

"We'll have to dive into it to make sure what Willson's saying is what happened," he said at the time. "But I believe him."

