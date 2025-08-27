Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Kyle Bradish struck out 10 in six innings in an impressive return from Tommy John surgery for the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night against Boston.

Bradish allowed just four hits, although two were solo homers and he exited down 2-0. It was the right-hander's first start since June 14, 2024.

Trevor Story and David Hamilton homered off Bradish in the second and third innings. Nathaniel Lowe hit a single in the fourth. Roman Anthony added another in the sixth, then was retired as part of a double play.

Bradish threw 81 pitches, 51 for strikes, and had at least one strikeout in every inning. He did not walk a batter.