Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers placed All-Star closer Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a right flexor strain in his right arm and signed right-hander Erick Fedde, who joins his third organization this season.

Megill, 31, is 5-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 30 saves in 44 appearances while striking out 58 batters over 46 innings. He has blown three of his last four save opportunities.

Fedde was activated in time to be available for the Brewers' home game against Arizona. Fedde signed with the NL Central leaders three days after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.

The 32-year-old Fedde was 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA in five games with Atlanta after going 3-10 with a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, who designated him for assignment last month.

The Brewers need healthy arms to eat innings in the midst of an 18-day stretch in which they're playing 19 games.

The Brewers also transferred right-hander Logan Henderson to the 60-day injured list.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.