NEW YORK -- Jonah Tong allowed one earned run in five innings in his major league debut and the New York Mets hit six homers and set a franchise record for runs in a home game in a 19-9 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Tong (1-0) received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 42,112 when he took the mound for a six-pitch first inning. The 22-year-old Canadian right-hander had a 5-0 lead when he returned for the second, and the Mets made it 12-0 in the bottom of the inning.

With an over-the-top delivery that has drawn comparisons to Tim Lincecum, Tong struck out six without a walk. He threw 63 of 97 pitches for strikes.

In the bottom of the first, Juan Soto hit a two-run homer and Brandon Nimmo had a three-run shot before an out was recorded.

Pete Alonso had a two-run homer in the second. Nimmo added a solo shot in the sixth before Mark Vientos went deep and Luis Torrens slugged a three-run shot in a six-run eighth off infielder Javier Sanoja.

Tong allowed all four runs in the fifth following fielding errors by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Lindor dropped a throw from second baseman Brett Baty on a force attempt and Alonso misplayed a grounder by Jakob Marsee.

After allowing Lopez's hit, Tong ended his outing by getting a called third strike on a 95 mph fastball against Liam Hicks.

The Mets won for the ninth time in 13 games.