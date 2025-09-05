Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets have optioned struggling right-hander Kodai Senga to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced Friday.

Senga's demotion comes after he failed to complete six innings since June 6 and posted a 6.56 ERA over his past eight starts. He also missed more than a month this season with a strained right hamstring.

"I'm pretty sure we're going to have some discussions about what's next for him," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of Senga last weekend. "Our job is to get him right. But it's been a struggle."

The Mets activated catcher Francisco Alvarez from the injured list and right-handed reliever Wander Suero after they claimed him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Alvarez had been on the injured list since suffering an ulnar collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb last month. He then saw his return delayed by a fracture in the pinkie finger in his left hand suffered on a hit by pitch while playing for Syracuse. The UCL sprain will require surgery to fully heal, but the Mets are hopeful Alvarez can postpone the procedure until the offseason.

Catcher Hayden Senger was optioned to Syracuse along with Senga.

