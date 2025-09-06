Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Houston Astros reinstated Jake Meyers from the injured list before Saturday's game at Texas after the center fielder spent nearly two months sidelined with a calf injury.

Meyers hasn't played since July 9, when the aggravation of a strained right calf forced him to leave Houston's game against Cleveland with the help of a trainer before the first pitch was thrown.

The 29-year-old Meyers is hitting .308 with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

"Adding Jake, his defense and his offensive production he's been showing this year, it stretches our lineup a little bit more," Astros manager Joe Espada said before Saturday's game. "Excited to have him back."

Meyers, who has hit seventh most frequently in the batting order this season, was ninth in Espada's lineup on Saturday.

Espada said Meyers' status is currently "one day at a time."

"We've got to see how he obviously reacts to the workload," said Espada.

The Astros (77-65) have gone 22-28 since Meyers was sidelined. They went into play on Saturday leading the AL West by 3½ games over Seattle.

Houston also recalled right-hander Logan VanWey from Triple-A Sugar Land and optioned left-hander Colton Gordon and outfielder Jacob Melton to Sugar Land.