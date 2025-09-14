Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Braves placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle before Sunday's game against the Houston Astros.

The move was made retroactive to Thursday.

The Braves added infielder Luke Williams to the major league roster in a corresponding move.

Fraley has hit .241 with six homers with the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta this season, including .304 in nine games with the Braves.

Williams, a utility player and pinch-runner, has hit .133 with five stolen bases in 38 games with Atlanta.