KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Royals will place starting pitcher Ryan Bergert on the injured list after he experienced right forearm tightness in the bullpen before Wednesday night's 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Bergert was scheduled to start Kansas City's game on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bergert's start will be taken by right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who was originally scheduled to pitch multiple innings in relief Wednesday. Lorenzen still made his first relief appearance in the regular season since Sept. 28, 2024, at Atlanta, after starting each of his first 24 appearances. He retired the side in the fifth inning on 12 pitches and has a 1.29 ERA (1 ER in 7.0 IP) in three regular-season relief appearances with the Royals.

Wednesday's starter, Cole Ragans, got a no-decision for the Royals after pitching 3⅔ innings in his first start since June 5 after coming off the IL with a strained left rotator cuff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.