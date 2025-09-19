Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson threw out the first pitch Friday to his son, Jacob, who plays the same position for the Athletics as they revisited a similar scene from 19 years ago.

In 2006, 4-year-old Jacob Wilson threw out the first pitch to Jack before a Pirates game.

Jack Wilson played 12 seasons in the major leagues, including 2001 to 2009 in Pittsburgh. His best season was in 2004 when he batted .308 with 59 RBIs and a league-leading 12 triples.

Jacob Wilson entered Friday's game hitting .320 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs. This season, he became the first fan-elected rookie shortstop for the All-Star Game.