TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays activated slugger Anthony Santander off the 60-day injured list Tuesday, and former All-Star right-hander and 2022 AL Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Toronto put first baseman Ty France on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, because of left oblique inflammation.

Santander signed a $92.5 million, five-year contract with Toronto in the offseason but is batting .179 with six homers in 50 games. He's been out since May 29 because of a left shoulder injury, and he rejoins the playoff-bound Blue Jays for the final week of the regular season as they try to wrap up the AL East title. Toronto had the best record in the American League at 90-66 entering Tuesday night's game against Boston.

Santander set career highs with 44 homers, 102 RBIs and 91 runs scored in 155 games for Baltimore last year and made the AL All-Star team for the first time. He was not in the lineup against the Red Sox.

Manoah had been pitching at Triple-A Buffalo, rehabbing a 2024 surgery on his elbow. He went 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA in seven starts for the Bisons. Six of the 27 hits he allowed were home runs.

After going 9-2 as a rookie in 2021, Manoah went 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 2022, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting.

Toronto's opening day starter in 2023, Manoah was demoted to the rookie-level Florida Complex League that June after going 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA. Manoah went 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven starts after rejoining the big league roster in July, then didn't pitch again at any level after being optioned to Triple-A in August.

Last year, Manoah went 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA over five starts spanning 24 1/3 innings before season-ending surgery.