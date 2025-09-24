WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics second baseman Zack Gelof had successful surgery on his left shoulder to address an injury sustained last week, the team announced Wednesday.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed an anterior labral-capsule repair in Los Angeles to address instability after Gelof's injury in Pittsburgh on Friday.

Gelof dislocated his shoulder while diving to field a ground ball in the Athletics' 4-3 victory. Gelof was also injured during spring training and had surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand. He was not activated from the injured list until July 4.

With the Athletics already eliminated from playoff contention, he will miss the rest of this season but is expected to fully recover in time for spring training.

Gelof hit .174 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games this season.