          Royals reach 1-year deal with right-hander Alex Lange

          • Associated Press
          Nov 21, 2025, 01:36 AM

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Alex Lange agreed to a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, two days after the 30-year-old right-hander was released by the Detroit Tigers.

          Lange was on the injured list from the start of the season because of a strained right late muscle. He was activated Aug. 18, pitched one scoreless inning against Houston, then was optioned to Triple-A Toledo three days later and went 2-1 with a 4.63 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Mud Hens.

          He was 15-15 with a 3.70 ERA and 29 saves in five seasons with the Tigers.

          Kansas City also agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander James McArthur. He was on track to be eligible for salary arbitration if tendered a contract by Friday's deadline.