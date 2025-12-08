Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks and right-hander Mike Soroka agreed Monday to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers.

Soroka is expected to slide into Arizona's reeling starting rotation, which lost Corbin Burnes to Tommy John surgery in June, lost Merrill Kelly at the trade deadline, and is expected to lose Zac Gallen in free agency this offseason.

In Soroka, the Diamondbacks are adding a talented and versatile pitcher whose production has not matched his potential since missing the 2021 and 2022 seasons because of two Achilles tendon tears.

The 28-year-old Canadian made the National League All-Star team as a 21-year-old rookie in 2019, when he finished 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 174⅔ innings across 29 starts. He has since failed to match that effectiveness and workload bouncing between starting rotations and bullpens.

Since 2019, the 6-foot-5 Soroka owns a 4.85 ERA in 57 games, including 35 starts, for four clubs across four seasons. In 2025, he recorded a 4.87 ERA in 16 starts for the Washington Nationals before he was sent to the Chicago Cubs at trade deadline.

But he landed on the injured list with a strained right shoulder in early August and missed a month. The setback limited him to five relief appearances and one start for the Cubs during the regular season before pitching out of the bullpen twice in the postseason.