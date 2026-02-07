Mark McGwire returns to Athletics in player development role

Open Extended Reactions

Former slugger Mark McGwire is back with his first organization, rejoining the Athletics as a special assistant to player development.

He played at least parts of 12 seasons for the then-Oakland Athletics and was a nine-time All-Star. McGwire was the AL Rookie of the Year in 1987 after hitting 49 home runs, at that time the record for a first-year player. He also was an instrumental part of A's teams that went to the World Series from 1988-90, winning it all in 1989 by sweeping the Bay Area rival San Francisco Giants.