Sources: Nick Martinez, Rays agree to 1-year, $13M deal

The Tampa Bay Rays added Nick Martinez on Monday, agreeing to a one-year, $13 million contract with the right-hander, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The versatile 35-year-old Martinez went 11-14 with a 4.45 ERA in 26 starts and 14 relief appearances with Cincinnati last year. He finished with a career-high 165⅔ innings.

Tampa Bay had a 77-85 record in 2025 in its second consecutive losing season. It signed left-hander Steven Matz to a $15 million, two-year contract and traded right-hander Shane Baz to Baltimore in December.

The Rays' pitchers and catchers are slated to have their first spring training workout on Thursday. The team's first full-squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.