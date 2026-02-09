Sources: White Sox near deal with RHP Erick Fedde

Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox are nearing an agreement on a one-year contract with free agent pitcher Erick Fedde, sources tell ESPN.

Fedde, 32, pitched for Chicago in 2024 before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals that summer. Last season, the right-hander spent time with the Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers before hitting the free agent market.

Overall, he was 4-13 with a 5.49 ERA in 32 games including 24 starts.

The White Sox have been looking for a veteran arm to add to their group of young starters. The familiarity with Fedde undoubtedly helped his case to return to Chicago, where he signed a two-year, $15 million contract before the 2024 season. He was 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 2024 before the trade to the Cardinals.

Chicago has had an active winter, adding Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami as well as outfielder Austin Hays to go along with pitchers Seranthony Dominguez and Jordan Hicks, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox are hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive 100-loss season as they continue a slow rebuild. Adding Fedde could provide some length in the rotation and take pressure off some younger, highly touted arms in their system.