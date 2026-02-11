Sources: Reliever John King, Marlins agrees to 1-year deal

Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Marlins are signing left-handed reliever John King to a one-year, $1.5 million deal to bolster their bullpen, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old King became a free agent in November after being non-tendered by the St. Louis Cardinals.

King had a 2-1 record with a 4.66 ERA in 51 appearances with the Cardinals last season. He spent the past 2 1/2 seasons in St. Louis after beginning his MLB career in 2020 with the Texas Rangers. He is 16-14 with a career 3.80 ERA over 253 1/3 innings.

The Marlins have been busy in free agency recently, agreeing on Monday to sign right-hander Chris Paddack to a $4 million, one-year contract. Miami also signed right-handed reliever Pete Fairbanks and utility player Christopher Morel in December.

King will join Cade Gibson, Josh Simpson and Andrew Nardi as the left-handed relievers on the Marlins' 40-man roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.