Marlins OF Griffin Conine has torn hamstring, placed on IL

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DETROIT -- The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Griffin Conine on the 10-day injured list Friday with a tear in his left hamstring.

Conine exited in the sixth inning of an 8-1 home victory against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday with left knee discomfort after an unsuccessful diving catch attempt on a sinking fly ball hit by Spencer Steer. The Marlins revealed the specifics of his injury Friday.

The 28-year-old Conine is batting .273 with two home runs and four RBIs over 11 games. Last April, the rookie had season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

Infielder Deyvison De Los Santos was recalled Friday from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of a weekend series at Detroit. It is his second stint in the big leagues this year after he made his major league debut March 29 against the Colorado Rockies, hitting a double in two at-bats. He had three home runs and eight RBIs in the minors.