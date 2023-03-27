MLB Opening Day 2023: Season previews, schedule and more

Spring training is almost over, which means MLB's 2023 Opening Day is finally upon us!
All 30 teams will play in 15 games on Thursday, March 30, with two matchups kicking off the fun in the early afternoon: the Giants-Yankees and Braves-Nationals. The former is one of three interleague contests on Thursday, in addition to the nine divisional matchups that will take place. The reigning champion Astros, featuring new member Jose Abreu, open their season against the White Sox, the 2020 MVP's former team, on ESPN.
Thirty of the best pitchers across the majors will take the mound, including eight Cy Young Award winners, 21 All-Stars and five pitchers who will be debuting for new clubs.
What are the most important things to know from the offseason going into the 162-game marathon that is the 2023 season? What are the most exciting matchups on Thursday? What are some storylines to watch?
We have you covered on everything you need to be prepared for this year's Opening Day, from season previews and analysis to Thursday's schedule.
Opening Day schedule
(All times ET)
1:05 p.m.: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
The pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin
1:05 p.m.: San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees
The pitching matchup: Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole
2:10 p.m.: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox
The pitching matchup: Kyle Gibson vs. Corey Kluber
2:20 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
The pitching matchup: Corbin Burnes vs. Marcus Stroman
3:10 p.m.: Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays
The pitching matchup: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Shane McClanahan
4:05 p.m. on ESPN+: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
The pitching matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom
4:10 p.m.: Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
The pitching matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Zack Greinke
4:10 p.m.: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
The pitching matchup: Max Scherzer vs. Sandy Alcantara
4:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds
The pitching matchup: Mitch Keller vs. Hunter Greene
4:10 p.m.: Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
The pitching matchup: Alek Manoah vs. Miles Mikolas
4:10 p.m.: Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres
The pitching matchup: German Marquez vs. Blake Snell
7 p.m. on ESPN: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
The pitching matchup: Dylan Cease vs. Framber Valdez
10:07 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
The pitching matchup: Shohei Ohtani vs. Kyle Muller
10:10 p.m.: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers
The pitching matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Julio Urias
10:10 p.m.: Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners
The pitching matchup: Shane Bieber vs. Luis Castillo