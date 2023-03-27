MLB Opening Day 2023: Season previews, schedule and more

Spring training is almost over, which means MLB's 2023 Opening Day is finally upon us!

All 30 teams will play in 15 games on Thursday, March 30, with two matchups kicking off the fun in the early afternoon: the Giants-Yankees and Braves-Nationals. The former is one of three interleague contests on Thursday, in addition to the nine divisional matchups that will take place. The reigning champion Astros, featuring new member Jose Abreu, open their season against the White Sox, the 2020 MVP's former team, on ESPN.

Thirty of the best pitchers across the majors will take the mound, including eight Cy Young Award winners, 21 All-Stars and five pitchers who will be debuting for new clubs.

What are the most important things to know from the offseason going into the 162-game marathon that is the 2023 season? What are the most exciting matchups on Thursday? What are some storylines to watch?

We have you covered on everything you need to be prepared for this year's Opening Day, from season previews and analysis to Thursday's schedule.

2023 season guides

MLB betting: World Series odds, win totals, props and more

Fantasy baseball cheat sheet

Your guide to MLB's offseason chaos

Ranking baseball's top 100 players for the 2023 season | MLB Rank: Snubs, suprises and more

Jeff Passan's 2023 season preview: Bold predictions, breakout stars for all 30 teams

50 MLB breakout prospect candidates to watch in 2023

2023 predictions: 5 teams most likely to improve | 5 teams most likely to take a step back

How MLB teams used spring training to prepare for new rules

MLB's new 2023 rules | Inside new rules, from the shift to the pitch clock

Opening Day schedule

(All times ET)

The pitching matchup: Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin

The pitching matchup: Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole

The pitching matchup: Kyle Gibson vs. Corey Kluber

The pitching matchup: Corbin Burnes vs. Marcus Stroman

The pitching matchup: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Shane McClanahan

The pitching matchup: Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

The pitching matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Zack Greinke

The pitching matchup: Max Scherzer vs. Sandy Alcantara

The pitching matchup: Mitch Keller vs. Hunter Greene

The pitching matchup: Alek Manoah vs. Miles Mikolas

The pitching matchup: German Marquez vs. Blake Snell

The pitching matchup: Dylan Cease vs. Framber Valdez

The pitching matchup: Shohei Ohtani vs. Kyle Muller

The pitching matchup: Zac Gallen vs. Julio Urias

The pitching matchup: Shane Bieber vs. Luis Castillo