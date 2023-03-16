Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to reclaim the title as he challenges champion Leon Edwards at UFC 286. The event takes place at O2 Arena in London on Saturday (5 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV).

Edwards, ranked No. 7 on ESPN's pound-for-pound list, beat Usman by knockout to win the title in August at UFC 278. His last loss was to Usman in December 2015. Usman, No. 4 on the pound-for-pound rankings, holds the record for the longest win streak in UFC welterweight history (15).

In the co-main event, Justin Gaethje makes his return to the Octagon after nearly a year to face rising lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev.

Gaethje, ranked No. 5 in ESPN's divisional rankings, lost to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the 155-pound title in his last appearance. Fiziev, ranked No. 7, is riding a six-fight win streak.

Marc Raimondi spoke to UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad to get his perspective on the main event and Fight Ready MMA coach Santino DeFranco for his thoughts on the co-main event. ESPN's betting experts Ian Parker and Reed Kuhn add their insights and analysis for the main event and other intriguing bets they like.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Welterweight title fight: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman