Rising heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich takes on Curtis Blaydes in the main event of this weekend's UFC Fight Night. The event is at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with prelims at 4 p.m. on ESPN+).

Pavlovich, ranked No. 3 in ESPN's divisional rankings, is on a five-fight winning streak, with each of his wins coming via first-round knockout. Blaydes, ranked just behind Pavlovich, is riding a three-fight winning streak with back-to-back wins by knockout.

Marc Raimondi spoke to New England Cartel head coach Tyson Chartier to get his perspective on the UFC main event. ESPN's betting experts Ian Parker and Reed Kuhn add their insights and analysis on the main events and other intriguing bets they like on the card.

Editor's note: Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes