UFC 309 fight grades: Jon Jones delivers unique TKO, but does fight earn top marks?

UFC 309 served as the promotion's annual pilgrimage to Madison Square Garden as they served up a heavyweight feast with its main event. In his first heavyweight title defense, Jon Jones took on the most decorated heavyweight ever in Stipe Miocic. Michael Chandler returned to the Octagon after a two-year layoff to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch as well, as drama and stakes loomed large atop the card. Did it deliver?

You bet.

After each pay-per-view, we break down and assess the quality of each fight and the fight card as a whole based on skill displayed, competitiveness and what is at stake. Andreas Hale looks at all 12 fights of UFC 309 and gives a grade to the card.

Heavyweight: Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic

Result: Jones def. Miocic by third-round TKO