Conor McGregor's return to the UFC won't happen in 2024.

After an injury forced him out of a highly anticipated return to action at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler in June, McGregor sought to fight before the end of the year. However, UFC CEO Dana White routinely rebutted McGregor's declarations that he would step back into the Octagon in December.

Speaking to the New York Post ahead of Noche UFC, White shared optimism that McGregor will compete early next year.

"Let me tell you this, I was the one this year saying I don't think he's going to fight this year, amid all the talk and everything else," White said. "Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025."

McGregor hasn't fought since July 2021, when he broke his leg at the end of the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since the loss, McGregor has been busy with extracurricular activities that included a starring role in the 2024 remake of the film "Road House" and becoming a part owner and executive at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. But the thing that has been missing is what got him here in the first place: fighting. And White hopes that his desire to compete hasn't waned in the 38 months since his last fight.

"He's had so much time off, as far as the hunger, he's a very wealthy guy," White said. McGregor reportedly earned more than $100 million for his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and was ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021. "We'll find out. We'll find out when he comes back, but he is definitely one of the big superstars of the sport that elevated the UFC all throughout Europe and other parts of the world. He's been a big star and a great partner for us."

White's announcement of an early 2025 return for McGregor may leave the Irishman miffed, as he openly campaigned to fight in December, when UFC 310 is scheduled to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what's this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare," McGregor said in a since-deleted post on X in August. "DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!"