The 49-day stretch that could elevate Australia, NZ to new UFC heights

Three fights in 49 days could fundamentally alter the UFC landscape in Australia and New Zealand like never before, as Carlos Ulberg, Alexander Volkanovski and Jack Della Maddalena line up for pivotal moments in their individual careers.

Little more than a month after UFC 312 in Sydney, a card that failed to showcase the best UFC fighters from the region, the Oceania trio will throw down offshore in an attempt to not only put their own names up in lights -- but also underline the fact that the Australia-New Zealand market is producing more topline talent than ever before.

When Ulberg steps into the Octagon in London this Saturday [Sunday morning AEST] to fight former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz he will do so in the knowledge that victory may be enough to secure him a shot at the title.

And while it may not yet be time to declare it a changing of the guard -- Volkanovski sure has something to say about that -- a win for Ulberg would truly elevate him to the elite tier of fighters from this part of the world.

"You definitely expect things like this to happen. You've wished for it, you've wished to be a world champion, and it comes with the job. I'm ready for everything and it's all part of the job," Ulberg told ESPN just a few days out from his fight at the O2 Arena.

Seven straight wins have catapulted Ulberg into the title picture -- four via KO/TKO -- and although Alex Pereira's defeat by Magomed Ankalaev may have changed the title outlook slightly, few other fighters in the division boast the same momentum as the Kiwi.

Momentum, however, is not something that Volkanovski will carry into his featherweight title showdown with Diego Lopes.

Carlos Ulberg [L] has strung together seven straight wins ahead of his fight with Jan Blachowicz in London this weekend Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The 36-year-old Australian, who held the featherweight strap for four-and-a-bit years, has lost three of his past four fights, although two of those were at lightweight against pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev.

He also hasn't fought since last year's second-round KO by Ilia Topuria, raising more than just a few questions as to whether Volkanovski still has the ability, and the desire, to make another title run.

But just as Ulberg is keen to elevate his status, Volkanovski is desperate to maintain his. While he is proud to have helped inspire the region's generation-next and raised the profile of the UFC to unprecedented heights Down Under, the New South Welshman isn't yet ready to fade into retirement.

"I did the right thing by having the break and things like that. But again, you got to understand, these could be factors," Volkanovski replied when asked about the impact a 14-month break and his age could have inside the Octagon.

"I don't think they are. So I'm going to work around them anyway. So I'm going to do what I need to do and capitalise on it and still fight my fight.

"The beauty of me, there's so many ways I can take this. We obviously did a lot of tape on this guy [Lopes]. We're very, very comfortable with the game plan and what we can do and the matchup... I'm busting my ass in there [at training]. And I still got it. I know it.

Jack Della Maddalena will take a seven-fight UFC winning streak into his welterweight title showdown with Belal Muhammad Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

"But I mean, the questions are going to be there. People are going to ask that. So there's only one way to show them, it's to go out there and do it."

The Aussie is also backing his City Kickboxing training partner Ulberg to kick the trans-Tasman stretch off in style in London this weekend.

"Carlos is going to get the ball rolling. Then I'm going to obviously get the belt back, really put a stamp on it. And then the trend's going to keep going. So, but yeah, I think it's massive for what we've got.

"Jack Della fighting for a world title. Kai [Kara-France] [potentially] fighting for the title. So [many] big things coming. And I'm telling you, I'm bringing it back. Carlos is going to get the win. I'm getting the win.

"And it's going to roll on from there. So you'll be seeing a few titles coming back to Australia, even in 2025. So that's pretty cool to see. Very exciting times for Australia and New Zealand."

As talented as he is, Della Maddalena's title shot arrived a little earlier than even he expected. Originally pitted against Englishman Leon Edwards, an injury to Shavkat Rakhmonov catapulted the West Australian into a date with welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in Montreal.