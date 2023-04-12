2023 NBA mock draft: Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson at No. 2?

With the NCAA tournament in the rearview, and nearly half the NBA seeing their seasons end this week, teams are jumping full-fledged into draft mode. All hands are on deck for video scouting, background checks, and the very first pre-draft camp of the cycle -- the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament -- starts Wednesday.

Outside of Victor Wembanyama at No.1, there isn't a great deal of consensus among the 30 teams as front offices will see quite a few debates between now and June 22.

We're updating our mock draft for the first time since prior to the NCAA tournament in March and will continue to make adjustments as we make the rounds and learn more about the prospects teams value entering the NBA draft combine and workouts.

For now, NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony and ESPN contributor Jeremy Woo look at Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 pick, and how to rank the immediate tier of prospects starting at pick No. 4, along with our first 2023 NBA mock draft that includes team needs and player capsules for the first 30 picks.

Note: The projected 2023 draft order is based on ESPN BPI draft projections.

FIRST ROUND

Victor Wembanyama

Metropolitans 92

PF/C

Age: 19.2

The Pistons would be ecstatic to see a miserable season culminate in selecting one of the most highly anticipated prospects ever, bringing relevance and star power the franchise hasn't had in years. Wembanyama would likely enjoy playing and growing alongside a more traditional center in Jalen Duren, who could handle much of the dirty work. The 7-foot-5 Frenchman's outstanding skill level makes him a strong offensive fit alongside Detroit's existing core, while his length, mobility and instincts would surely help improve the team's defense, which ranked among the NBA's worst. -- Jonathan Givony